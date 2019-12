ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice announced Tuesday night that they would close the Alice Natatorium.

According to Mayor Jolene Vanover, City Council voted to shut down the natatorium due to budget issues.

The $21 million multiuse complex was first opened back in 2016 and was complete with an indoor and outdoor pool and a water park.

The city will keep the water park opened seasonally.

