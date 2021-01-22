x
Jim Wells County hosting vaccine clinic for Phase 1A and Phase 1B individuals

The county has 500 vaccines to give to residents.
A vile of te Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is prepared on opening day of the Connecticut's largest COVID-19 Vaccination Drive-Through Clinic Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn. The former Pratt & Whitney Runway has been converted into a ten-lane, drive-through COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being administered by Community Health Center, Inc. (CHC). Vaccinations are by appointment only to eligible individuals in Phase 1a and 1b through Connecticut's 211 system or the CDC's Vaccine Administration Management System. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

ALICE, Texas — UPDATE: All vaccines have been given as of 9 a.m.

Jim Wells County is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru this morning at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds, 3001 S. Johnson Street in Alice. 

The vaccine is for those in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B groups only. Registration will be done in your vehicle on-site. 

Credit: Jim Wells County

The drive-thru began at 8 a.m.

The county has 500 vaccines to give to residents.

