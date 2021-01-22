Jim Wells County hosting vaccine clinic for Phase 1A and Phase 1B individuals

The county has 500 vaccines to give to residents.

ALICE, Texas — UPDATE: All vaccines have been given as of 9 a.m.

Jim Wells County is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru this morning at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds, 3001 S. Johnson Street in Alice.

The vaccine is for those in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B groups only. Registration will be done in your vehicle on-site.

The drive-thru began at 8 a.m.

The county has 500 vaccines to give to residents.

