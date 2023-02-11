Alice Fire Department responds to fire at Edwards furniture

City officials are urging those in the area to avoid it, if possible.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alice Fire Department is working on a large structure fire at the Edwards Furniture store on Front Street.

Details are limited but city officials are urging those in the area to avoid it, if possible, as incoming fire departments are arriving to help put it out.

Check back with 3NEWS for more updates.

