Alice Fire Department works to contain brush fire

Fire officials told 3News that firefighters did have to prevent the fire from engulfing two structures, and vehicles.

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Fire Department have been battling a brush fire that has had firefighters busy for the past few hours.

Ben Bolt, San Diego and Alice departments are currently still containing the fire.

This is a developing story, 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

