Alice Fire Department works to contain brush fire

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Fire Department have been battling a brush fire that has had firefighters busy for the past few hours.
Ben Bolt, San Diego and Alice departments are currently still containing the fire.
Fire officials told 3News that firefighters did have to prevent the fire from engulfing two structures, and vehicles.
This is a developing story, 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
