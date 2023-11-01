Alice High School gym gets new set of bleachers

The new bleachers were installed for $171,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The old Alice High School gym recently got modern bleachers installed to replace the old ones from 1971 when the school first opened.

A company out of Chicago came down to remove the old bleachers.

They installed the new ones for $171,000 and did it all just before the Christmas break. 3NEWS asked what the reaction was from the community about the change.

"I think there was probably some disappointment in the community because their grandfather sat in these very bleachers that we pulled out not that long ago," said Alice ISD Assistant Athletic Director Mark Delpercio. "So, now that we have progressed with some new bleachers, although they're missed, we probably could have auctioned them off."