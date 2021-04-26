Alice High School offers COVID-19 vaccines to students, athletes 16 and older

The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for use under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for those 16 and older.
Now, high schools are coordinating to give their older student populations the chance to receive the vaccine.
Alice High School is one of those schools.
Alice High Schcool is having a vaccination clinic Monday for students and athletes ages 16 and older.
The vaccination clinic will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 700 N. Flourney in Alice.
Any student under under the age of 18 will need a parents consent to receive the vaccine.
