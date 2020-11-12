Alice High School returns to remote learning after one student tests positive for COVID-19

ALICE, Texas — Alice High School reverted to remote/virtual learning Friday, Oct. 11, after reporting that one student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Alice Independent School District, that student was last on campus Thursday, Dec. 10. Those who have been in close contact with the student have been contacted, according to the district.
Face-to-face learning will resume Jan. 4 for students and staff.
