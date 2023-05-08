Alice police searching for driver of white car that ran over boy, left scene

A reward is being offered for information in the case.

ALICE, Texas — A young boy was hit by a car Friday evening in Alice and police are now searching for the driver who left the scene and did not stop and render aid.

The crash happened on S. Cameron St. around 6:25 p.m. on May 5 as the boy walked on a sidewalk, officials with the Alice Police Department (APD) said.

The boy was taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital to be treated for broken bones, officials said, but is now recovering at home.

The APD and the Crime Stoppers of South Texas is offering a reward.

If anyone has any information about the crash, the car, or driver, please contact the Alice Police Department and ask for Sgt. Juan Martinez. (361) 664-0186.

