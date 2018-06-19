Residents in Alice remain on high alert Tuesday as more rain is in the forecast.

The City of Alice received about nine inches of rain which resulted in significant flooding problems in the area.

"I woke up about 3 o'clock and my dogs were screaming their heads off," Gloria Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez woke up to discover her home on an island surrounded by water she knew it would be bad but not this bad.

"Were here off of South Texas Blvd. where this creek is way up from yesterday," Gonzalez said.

"I haven't seen that since I was a kid," Michael Hernandez said.

Alice Rodriguez lives on Soliz, and he blames terrible drainage for the flooding.

"I've gotten three times my home has gotten flooded, and the city doesn't do anything about it, how close is it to getting flooded this time? were about 3 feet from the door," Rodriguez said.

"It's at 3 inches but its broken so it must have overflowed," Jose Sanchez Jr. said.

Many residents in Alice are now keeping an eye on the forecast and the possibility of more flooding.

