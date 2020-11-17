Alice ISD: Volleyball game against GPISD cut short due to possible close contact COVID-19 exposure

Alice ISD officials say that the game was canceled out of an abundance of caution.

ALICE, Texas — A volleyball game between William Adams Middle School in Alice and Gregory-Portland Middle School was cut short due to possible COVID-19 exposure, officials with Alice ISD said.

Alice ISD officials said this was not a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, but a possible close exposure. Alice officials learned of the possible close contact during the game and ended the game immediately.

Identifying information of the person who had a possible close contact could not be given due to privacy laws.

"This is our protocol," Ophelia Hunter with Alice ISD said, "we canceled the game out of an abundance of caution."

We reached out to GPISD and are waiting to hear back. This is a developing story.

