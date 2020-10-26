Alice ISD continues testing, hopes for Nov. 2 return to campus

Alice ISD officials said they tested 473 students and staff that resulted in 10 positive cases, and five more were self-reported to the district.

ALICE, Texas — Alice ISD is looking for students to return to campus on Nov. 2 after the district shut down after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Alice ISD officials said they tested 473 students and staff that resulted in 10 positive cases. Five more positive cases were self-reported to the district, a letter to parents said.

Everyone who got a positive result has been notified by medical staff.

Alice ISD will continue testing on Wednesday, October 28th from 8 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Parents and students should keep up with the AISD Facebook for other COVID testing opportunities.

The district is hoping for students to be back on campus on Nov. 2, with extra-curricular activities happening on a case-by-case basis.

