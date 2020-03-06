ALICE, Texas — The Alice ISD has confirmed that one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus. We're told the person was on campus last Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The district said while on campus the patient was wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and proper sanitation. That person is now self-quarantining at home.

The district is closing the campus until further notice and moving curbside food pickup to William Adams Elementary. They said summer school will remain virtual and they are also working to have employees tested.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: