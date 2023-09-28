Alice ISD highlights culture through food with a new experience

'Global Eats' is bringing a world of new cuisines to its students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Alice ISD are touring the world straight from their cafeteria with a new initiative that is highlighting different cultures.

It's all part of the district's 'Global Eats' program.

The goal is to highlight unique ingredients and authentic flavors from cuisines around the world. It's taking students on a food exploration that celebrates various cultural heritages. The countries being spotlighted include China, India, Italy and Mexico.

Joe Guernsey, the executive chef behind the creations, said the program is all about exposing students to different cultures through their palates.

"Food is a universal item," Guernsey said. "Every place across the world is going to have a different flavor, different taste, different presentation and this is one of the best ways to expand people into those areas.

This week's stop is spotlighting Mexico. A sampling table with Elote, a popular Mexican street corn dish, and a post card and sticker of the country were present for students to learn about what they were eating and its origin.

Next week's focus will be on Italy.

