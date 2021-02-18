Alice ISD opens gym to help shelter, feed residents in need

Alice ISD officials said staff members and their families have also been provided shelter in different classrooms.

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Independent School District has opened up the Dubose Intermediate Gym to the public to help keep them warm during the continued winter weather.

A warm meal will be provided by the district's food services. They do have electricity and heat but they ask that you bring your own blankets and bottled water.

Alice ISD officials said staff members and their families have also been provided shelter in different classrooms while practicing COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

