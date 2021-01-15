x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Alice ISD returning to virtual learning due to 'significant number of staff members in quarantine'

Alice ISD will return to remote learning beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19., with most schools returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25.

ALICE, Texas — Alice ISD will return to remote learning beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19., with most schools returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25. Salazar Elementary will return Feb. 1, a letter from the district said. 

The need to return to remote learning is because of "a significant number of staff members in quarantine due to COVID-19," the letter stated. 

Alice ISD said they will provide any additional updates regarding extending remote instruction on a campus-by-campus basis as needed.

RELATED: Alice ISD superintendent addresses rumors of COVID-19 outbreak among teachers

All athletic and UIL extra-curricular activities will continue until further notice.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: