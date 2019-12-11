CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students throughout Alice Independent School came together to pay tribute to the veterans in the community with at least 300 in Jim Wells County.

The school district chose to consolidate its campuses to produce one show for all vets from Alice and Jim Wells County.

Students were spot on for their tributes for Alice and Jim Wells County veterans. Alice students from several grades performed their best for the former military men and women.

"That way, the students can see hey we're horning our veterans. we've given them thanks for their sacrifices and the ultimate sacrifice that some made prior to us being here," volunteer parent Miguel Casarez said.

Veterans spoke of the sacrifices that were made by previous generations.

