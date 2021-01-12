Alice man named new Chief of the Apache Counsel of Texas

Speaking from experience with his own family, Hernandez takes immense pride in educating others about the importance of being in touch with their heritage.

ALICE, Texas — A South Texas man was recently appointed as the Chief of the Apache Counsel of Texas.

Moses Hernandez of Alice, Texas, was named principle chief after the former passed away from COVID-19. Taking up the role means Hernandez will be in charge of five Texas regions.

"Even though we see them, hundreds of thousands out here, the majority, they run under the Hispanic. And they don't call themselves Indigenous people even though they know that their roots come as Indigenous people," Hernandez said.

"It is a privilege to be an Indigenous people," Hernandez said. "We're human beings, we're not animals. Even though we've been treated as probably the low class of humanity. But we are equal as anybody else."

Portraits of Hernandez's family are on display at the McGill Brothers building in Alice, Texas. He hopes that one day Indigenous people can be viewed as equals, and that the entire Apache nation can connect once again.

"I think this is a wake up for our Indigenous people," Hernandez said. "We have been kind of silent. We don't have enough communication with our leaders. Sometimes and we lose contact."

