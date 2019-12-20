ALICE, Texas — A man was found guilty on a continuous sexual assault of a child Wednesday and now sits in Jim Wells County Jail, according to Alice Echo News.

The trial for 57-year-old Roberto Rodriguez began Monday, and he was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas prison.

In 2014, Rodriguez's step-granddaughter, who was approximately 8-years-old at the time of the incident, made an outcry to a family member who immediately reported the incident to the Alice Police Department. The investigation began, and a grand jury indicted him back in 2015.

Rodriguez will not be eligible for parole.

