Alice and Mathis softball take care of business, heading to round two

TEXAS, USA — Coyote Nation hosted #2 Port Isabel in the first round of the playoffs.

-Off the top, the Coyotes starting off hot from the sticks.

Alice's #44 Ava Hernandez' hit towards left all the way to the wall. This would bring #8 Jackie Molina to casa coyotes. 3-0 in the first.

-These gals are not done yet. With bases loaded, Alice freshman #1 Brooke Castillo flexes on Port Isabel with a grandy slam slam, racking up four more runs. This would up the score to 9-0 in the first still.

-Alice keeps the fire going and blazes over Port Isabel, 15-0.

Then moving up the road, where Mathis hosted San Diego for the 'winner-take-all' game three.

-San Diego handed Mathis their first loss of the season on Friday, so the pirates were out for some revenge.

-Off the top, Lady Pirates with one on third. #10 Angelina Hernandez with the hit towards the pitcher who throws to first, gets Hernandez out but Pirates #9 Kaylee Aguilar hits over drive and makes it home. 2-0, Mathis.

-The Lady Vaqueros trying to get it going with #16 Elaina Rodriguez's hit past short bringing #11 Kaylee Vela home.

-It's Mathis who would go on and score nine more runs bringing the final to 11-1. Mathis beats the Vaqueros per the 'run-rule'.

Mathis is going to the area round and face Monte Alto next.

