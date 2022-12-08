Alice native performed as opening act for Midland Thursday night

Alice native Robert Ray opened up for the musical group and got to spend some time with them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many Corpus Christi residents had a great time singing along with Midland Thursday night at Concrete Street.

Ray said the group was down to earth and the coolest people he had ever met. The band even shouted a greeting during his set.

