Alice native representing Coastal Bend in Miss Texas Teen USA Pageant and she needs the community's support

Bria Escobar joined First Edition this morning to talk about her journey to the big stage and how you can help support her dream of becoming Miss Texas Teen USA.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Alice native and Miss Corpus Christi Teen USA is getting ready to represent the Coastal Bend in the Miss Texas Teen USA Pageant!

Bria Escobar said she got into pageants as something fun and different to do. She said becoming more active in her community and helping people are her favorite things about the lifestyle.

Bria uses her platform to advocate for Earth Day and the Don't mess with Texas campaign. She said her dad, a law enforcement officer, taught her at an early age how to respect the Earth.

"I threw a paper straw out the window and he turned all the way around and made me go and pick it up," Bria said. "I have a huge platform, but I kind of chose that as one of my main focuses to educate toward kids when I go to schools and stuff because it is something I am really passionate about."

Bria is looking to win the People's Choice Vote for Miss Texas Teen USA. You can help her get to the pageant by visiting the pageant's website and clicking on "People's Choice Voting." Scroll until you see "Corpus Christi," and click the tab to vote for Bria. There is a $2.10 charge for voting.

Bria currently has 94 votes as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"Some girls have like a crazy amount of votes, so I just want to reach out to the community of Corpus Christi and also my community in Alice, to please go cast your vote," Bria said.

"There's been expenses along the way with this that we weren't really expecting so it's really great to get that community support that we have already been receiving."

We in the Coastal Bend are rooting for Bria and hope she brings that crown home to South Texas!

