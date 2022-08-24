Alice now out of drought restrictions after water levels at Lake Corpus Christi increase

The lake is now above 88 feet, which is enough to rescind the drought restrictions.

ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice has rescinded Stage 1 and Stage 2 drought restrictions as water levels continue to rise at Lake Corpus Christi.

The lake is at 88.9 feet and drought restrictions are triggered at 88 feet, a news release from the City of Alice said.

"Effective immediately, the City of Alice rescinds both Stages 1 and 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan," the release said.

Officials want to remind residents that they should still try and conserve water regardless of the amount of water in Lake Corpus Christi.

Alice just entered Stage 2 restrictions on July 28. Recent heavy rains helped increase the water supply.

The City of Alice Drought Contingency Plan can be viewed at www.cityofalice.org.

