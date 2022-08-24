x
Alice now out of drought restrictions after water levels at Lake Corpus Christi increase

The lake is now above 88 feet, which is enough to rescind the drought restrictions.
Credit: 3NEWS Skyview
An aerial view of Lake Corpus Christi on August 23, 2022.

ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice has rescinded Stage 1 and Stage 2 drought restrictions as water levels continue to rise at Lake Corpus Christi. 

The lake is at 88.9 feet and drought restrictions are triggered at 88 feet, a news release from the City of Alice said.

"Effective immediately, the City of Alice rescinds both Stages 1 and 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan," the release said.

RELATED: Corpus Christi won't end water restrictions until lake levels rise to 50% full

Officials want to remind residents that they should still try and conserve water regardless of the amount of water in Lake Corpus Christi. 

Alice just entered Stage 2 restrictions on July 28. Recent heavy rains helped increase the water supply. 

The City of Alice Drought Contingency Plan can be viewed at www.cityofalice.org.

