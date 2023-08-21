Alice officials hope memorializing Native American burial site will honor the past, educate the future

The site was discovered a decade ago but many residents are shocked nothing has been done to honor the site.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice are hoping to erect a Native American memorial statue. A recent proposal was made at city hall to honor the burial site found behind the city's Multi-Use Complex/Water Park. The site was discovered in 2013.

Mayor Cynthia Carrasco wants to turn the area into an educational opportunity honoring the lives of indigenous people. She says ever since the proposal was brought to council, she's been receiving dozens of calls from residents who are in favor of the memorial statue. If approved, she's hoping a museum could be a possibility.

"They could also tour, learn some history," she said. "Have artifacts they can visualize. The attire, perhaps. I think it would all tie in beautifully and then, it's just a beautiful area. I think we owe it to our Native Americans that when we found remains here to honor them."

Councilmember Mauricio Garza II says there is a lot of Native American history in Alice.

He's hoping this burial site will soon receive national recognition.

"I know that we have councilmembers that have Native American blood in them," Garza said. "There are many individuals out here. You see, the Tejanos and Native Americans coincide down here a lot. Where people think that they come just from a Hispanic background, well they also ended up having indigenous blood."

The Principal Chief of the Apache Council of Texas Monceis "Moses" Hernandez feels natives are the 'true' Americans. He also says 85 - 90% of Hispanic people have Native American blood.

"I would hate to see this wonderful heritage to be buried for another thousand years and be forgotten, when we have this in our hands," he said. "That we can do something about it. Representing our indigenous people who roamed this area many years ago."