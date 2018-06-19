Alice Police Department announced Tuesday morning road closures that are in effect due to the rainy weather.

Crews from Alice and patrol divisions are continuously monitoring roadways in the city.

The following list are current road closures:

Highland between Josephine and Southwood

Outside lanes of US 281 Business North area

N Cameron from Gibson to E Sixth St

S Reynolds from Garcia to Cecilia

Soliz St

