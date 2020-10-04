ALICE, Texas — An arbitrator has overturned the firing of Sgt. Enrique Saenz by the City of Alice.

Back in September of last year, former Alice Police Chief Aniceto Perez fired Saenz after an internal affairs investigation supposedly found that Saenz did work on his city owned computer that was unlawful and that he had claimed overtime hours which he hadn't worked. The 30 year veteran fought that decision.

The two sides went before an arbitrator and now the decision has been handed down and now Enrique Saenz has been reinstated and promoted to Lieutenant.

Mayor Jolene Vanover had no comment about this development.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: