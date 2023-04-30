Alice photographer captures precious moments of couple's miracle baby

Karen Dominguez captured a family's journey whose been battling infertility for the past five years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Infertility challenges not only impact parents, the loss and disappointment can be extremely difficult on family members too.

A photographer in Alice, Karen Dominguez captured a family's journey whose been battling infertility for the past five years.

Dominguez is a storyteller. Not with words but through pictures. She's telling Jennifer Moya's story.

"I kind of get emotional thinking about it, because it's a big job, you know what I mean," she said. "You want to really document the journey, and you want to do it an original way," Dominguez said.

Jennifer Moya is a mom of 4 and soon to be 5. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "A lot of people don't talk about loss. It's very painful to talk about." She explained, "After I had my 10-year-old, I got pregnant. Then I miscarried pretty early on. I would say, it was twelve weeks. And then I got pregnant right after, and I miscarried again."

Multiple miscarriages later, Moya thought she couldn't have kids anymore. But there was an underlying condition, doctors would discover.

"That's when they found out I had a blood clotting disorder, APS, antiphospholipid syndrome," she said. "That starts attacking the fetus. My blood starts clotting when I'm pregnant," Moya said.

Because of her condition, Moya has to be injected with blood thinners every day to avoid a miscarriage.

Her husband, Orlando Moya told 3NEWS, "It was a learning curve and a new experience for both of us, so I just did my best to be there for her when she needed me."

Jennifer happily announced, "We've made it this far, 31 weeks."

"A rainbow baby, is basically a baby that brings light and hope to a family, after so much loss and darkness," Dominguez said.

After 5 years on this journey, the Moya's hope by sharing their story, they can encourage other families going through infertility. Orlando shared, "It's one of those things, you don't get these moments back, so we're trying to soak them in as much as we can."

"I just want to let other moms who are going through the same thing, unexplained infertility, the struggles and miscarriages, just not to give up," Jennifer said. "Because it'll happen. It's going to happen."

