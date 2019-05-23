ALICE, Texas — Police in Alice, TX have arrested a man they said is responsible for burglarizing a Horseshoes Western Store store on 3rd Street.

According to police, they received a call Monday morning from an employee at the store when after she arrived. The employee told officers when she got to work; she noticed broken glass and several items missing.

After investigating police said 30-year-old Jose Mungia stole more than $12,000 in cash and merchandise.

Police were able to talk to a witness who said he saw Mungia approach the store Monday night.

"He broke the window, and he hid and then, later on, came back and broke into the business and took all of the items," chief Aniceto said.

Police looked at surveillance footage and were able to track Mungia to his home in Alice where they found about 90-percent of the stolen items.

According to police, Mungia has been arrested previously on burglary and theft charges.