ALICE, Texas — Jim Wells County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested 46-year-old Victor Trevino, Jr. in connection with a shooting in Alice, Texas.

Deputies say just before 9 p.m. on Monday night, two men got into an argument at the residence, located on the 1200 block of San FelipeStreet.

When deputies arrived, they found Ernesto Salinas with a gunshot wound to the head.

Salinas was taken by HALO-Flight to a hospital in Corpus Christi in critical condition.

Deputies say the suspect, Victor Trevino, Jr., was witnessed fleeing the scene in a black Chevy Malibu.

Investigators issued a warrant for Trevino and within 48 hours, officials were able to apprehend him without incident.

Trevino has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in the Jim Wells County jail, according to officials.

