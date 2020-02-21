ALICE, Texas — While working enhanced patrol, the Alice Police Department Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop on the 1200 block of Catherine Street on Wednesday, February 19.

Officers say during the traffic stop, they encountered a known gang member who was patted down for safety concerns.

Police say that one ounce of cocaine was recovered from the suspect's left pocket.

After officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana, they searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm handgun.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Jim Wells County Jail, according to officials.

Alice Police want to remind the public if they see any suspicious activity to please call police at 361-664-0186.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: