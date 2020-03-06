ALICE, Texas — Protests across the country are continuing as thousands of people are finding ways to show their solidarity against the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd.

Meantime in Alice, the Police Chief has his own thoughts, calling the death of Floyd a "clear sign of bad management in the upper ranks of the Minneapolis Police Department."

"None of us know all the circumstances there, but in my opinion that's an example of management failure," Interim Chief Ron Davis said. "I don't think that officer got up that day and said 'Hey I'm going to go out and do something that's going to you know kill somebody' but I think he had an attitude of I can do whatever I want and that's a management failure."

Chief Davis said supervisors and other high-ranking officers have to hold people accountable and he agrees that there are some obstacles that allow for bad officers to stay on the job.

"Apparently, they have a pretty strong union up there and this is my third Civil Service Department and yeah it can be a little more difficult, but it's not impossible to remove people who obviously don't belong in the organization," Chief Davis said.

While many departments across the country are trying to figure out how to weed out the bad apples, Chief Davis is hoping to hire 10 new police officers.

"It really comes down to what happens that first year when they're in training," Chief Davis said. "I think that sets the mindset for what kind of police officer that person is going to eventually be."

Chief Davis is hoping to hire those 10 new officers over the next six months. He's hoping that graduates from the Del Mar Police Academy might want to join his force.

There are also three more academies down in the valley which might produce some candidates who want to join those who protect and serve in Alice.

