Alice Police Department ask residents to secure vehicles in wake of recent car burglaries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alice Police Department is urging residents to lock their car doors and be aware of their surroundings.
Police are looking to identify a person involved in a rash of burglaries that happened between 2-to-4 a.m. in the Las Palmas, Live Oak, and Arcadia neighborhoods.
Alice PD is offering a cash reward for information. Residents can call them at 361-664-0186.
