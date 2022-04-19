Alice Police Department ask residents to secure vehicles in wake of recent car burglaries

Alice PD is offering a cash reward, for information residents can call them at 361-664-0186.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alice Police Department is urging residents to lock their car doors and be aware of their surroundings.

Police are looking to identify a person involved in a rash of burglaries that happened between 2-to-4 a.m. in the Las Palmas, Live Oak, and Arcadia neighborhoods.

Alice PD is offering a cash reward for information. Residents can call them at 361-664-0186.

