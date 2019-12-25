ALICE, Texas — The Alice Police Department is investigating an incident of stranger danger that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of East 4th Street.

According to police, it was around 3 p.m. when a man driving a white car stopped and offered a seven-year-old girl candy and tried to get her to get into his vehicle. The male reportedly told the girl that he knows her grandfather.

Police encourage everyone to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the Alice Police Department immediately.

