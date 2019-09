CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alice Police Department is warning residents about a recent scam in the area.

According to police, residents have been receiving phone calls stating they are collecting money and donations for local police or first responders.

The police department wants you to know the call is not coming from their department.

If you receive a scam call, report it to Alice Police Department at 361-664-0186.

