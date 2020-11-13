Do you recognize this woman? Alice police investigating theft at local Walmart

If you recognize this woman, or if you have any information regarding this crime, contact the Alice Police Department at 361-664-0186.

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Police Department is hoping that someone can help identify a woman they believe took part in a theft at Walmart on Thursday.

Police released an image of the woman captured on security cameras in hopes that the public can help to identify her.

