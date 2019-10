ALICE, Texas — The Alice Police Department is warning residents of an email scam that has been going around that could infect your computer.

Police are saying not to open an email from MarioHinojosa@cityofalice.org, adding that someone is trying to get into their servers. Police said they are working on the problem.

In the meantime, if you receive a suspicious email from that email address, call police at 361-664-0186.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: