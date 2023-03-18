Alice receives permanent covid memorial bench

The sacred space is more than just a place to honor lives lost, but a way to ensure family members their loved ones will never be forgotten.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yellow ribbons hung on trees as the community of Alice came together for a covid memorial bench dedication.

This is the second Yellow Heart Memorial in Texas and most importantly a permanent memorial. The bench was donated by Alice mayor, Cynthia Carrasco.

This sacred space is more than just a place to honor lives lost from covid, but a way to ensure family members their loved ones will never be forgotten.

Rosie Davis, Founder of the Yellow Heart Memorial spoke with 3NEWS and said, "This is to reassure families their loved ones did mean something. I feel like the worst time in our history we politicize something and that's been a big factor. We have not forgotten our loved ones; they will never be forgotten."

Lisa Rodirguez-Escalona helped build yellow heart memorial. She told 3NEWS, "You're not alone, there's many people all around the world that are not ready to speak about their journey and their story, but this is a place you can come. A place of solace and just reflect and pay tribute in your own way."

The bench will sit at Heldt park at the corner of Main Street & Almont in Alice.

