ALICE, Texas — An Alice resident is recovering Monday after being shot Saturday afternoon in Odessa.

3News confirmed that a victim from the Odessa shooting is Robert Cavazos from Alice, Texas.

Cavazos' family went to Odessa after hearing that Robert was shot.

The Cavazos family is asking for prayers as Robert is recovering.

