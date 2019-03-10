ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice is warning residents that they might have low to no water pressure in some areas in the town's westside Thursday night.

The City scheduled a permanent repair at 10 p.m. Thursday to one of their main water lines. The repairs are expected to take 8-10 hours to complete.

According to the City, the repairs are required due to a break that happened Sunday night.

If you have any questions about the repair, call the water plant at 361-664-9082.

