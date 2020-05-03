ALICE, Texas — An Alice resident is creating a short film with an anti-bullying message that also features students from the area.

"I used to be bullied in middle school and high school and I thought it's so awesome to remember the people who stepped up to stop bullying," Aundrea Salinas said.

Salinas is the producer behind the upcoming short film "I've Got Somewhere to Be".

"I wanted to make a film that would influence people to be kinder," Salinas said.

The project focuses on bringing awareness to bullying and the different forms of bullying that kids and adults experience.

"A lot of people don't realize that even us small town kids, where everybody knows everybody, there is a lot of bullying that's involved," Salinas said.

Students like Elizabeth Munoz were selected by Salinas to play certain roles based on their own stories and history with bullying.

"It means the world to me because all through my junior high and freshman year of high school, I was bullied for not fitting in with the crowd," Munoz said. "For being the awkward one and wanting to stand out from the crowd."

"I have friends who have gone through situations and I myself have been picked on myself, and it's an ongoing issue in every single school district," student actress Bria Escobar said.

"It happens in so many places and everyone is impacted by bullying," student actress Ember Cavazos said. "Everyone has been bullied at some point in their life, whether it's at school or the work place."

The students and Salinas hope the audience can relate to the roles in the film and feel inspired to spread a little bit of kindness.

"You know, we should all accept each other for who we are and set our own standards, and feel confident in the people we're meant to become," Salinas said. "That's what this movie is about. Don't let these small hiccups destroy where you're suppose to be or where you need to be because people don't want you to get there."

The movie will be filmed March 20 in Alice and Salinas said they hope to have it ready by the end of the year.

