cORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — A teen from Alice is representing South Texas this week in Dallas for a national bowling tournament.

17-year-old Ty Resendez is the only person from South Texas who qualified for the competition. Resendez is on a roll when it comes to competing in the sport of bowling.

Monday is the first day of the week-long competition that includes teens from all over the U.S. and even Canada - about 4, 000 bowlers in all.

According to Resendez, his average is about 205. The highest score he has had is a 296 — a perfect game in bowling is 300.

Resendez's passion for the sport began when he was just eight years old.

"I wanted to get more and more into it, and then I found out my dad used to bowl a lot when he was younger. I asked him if he could teach me, and then it went on from there, and the rest is history. Anything is possible, and do your best, and you can accomplish anything. Thank you to everyone supporting me," Resendez said.

Up for Resendez's grab is a spot on the USA Jr. team and even $350,000 in scholarships. Many people are rooting for Resendez in Alice.

