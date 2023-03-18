Alice 'touch a truck' provides kids with hands on education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A unique outdoor experience took place for kids over in Alice. Kids had a blast getting into all sorts of different work-trucks and equipment.
Children were able to see inside of every day city trucks that they see around their streets. Those include the Alice Fire Rescue, EMS vans, tractors, border patrol and much more.
A total of 25 trucks showed up to help kids have an all-around fun and educating experience.
