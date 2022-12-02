Alice Walmart evacuated after bomb threat is reported to police

CCPD, Nueces County and Kleberg County bomb techs are on-scene searching the store, said Alice PD Chief Eden Garcia.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bomb threat has closed the Walmart in Alice.

The call came in from a male voice at around 2:15 p.m., said Alice Police Department Chief Eden Garcia.

Police responded to the store and evacuated shoppers while Corpus Christi Police Department, Kleberg, and Nueces County bomb squads were en route.

The teams arrived at around 5 p.m. and currently are searching the store.

Meanwhile, the entrances and exits have been barricaded to prevent anyone from getting close to the store.