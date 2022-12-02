Alice Walmart evacuated after bomb threat is reported to police

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bomb threat has closed the Walmart in Alice.
The call came in from a male voice at around 2:15 p.m., said Alice Police Department Chief Eden Garcia.
Police responded to the store and evacuated shoppers while Corpus Christi Police Department, Kleberg, and Nueces County bomb squads were en route.
The teams arrived at around 5 p.m. and currently are searching the store.
Meanwhile, the entrances and exits have been barricaded to prevent anyone from getting close to the store.
This is a developing story. 3NEWS will bring you updates as soon as we have them.