Alice woman shot after reportedly trying to hit APD officers trying to arrest her husband for DWI

Police said they fired on Nina Fabela after she moved into the passenger seat and revved the engine at them while they arrested her husband.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Alice Police Department officers fired their weapons after a traffic stop ended in a woman reportedly trying to run them down with the vehicle, said APD Chief Eden Garcia.

Nina and Richard Fabela were pulled over on Alice's West Side on Monday night.

Officers said once they pulled the vehicle over, they suspected Richard Fabela, who was driving, had been drinking because they could smell alcohol on him. Richard Fabela admitted to police that he'd had between five and six beers. A field sobriety test was done.

Once Richard Fabela realized he was going to be arrested, Garcia said, he ran from officers. Police caught up with him and tackled him. This is when officers said Nina Fabela moved from the passenger seat into the driver's seat and revved the vehicle's engine while officers were arresting her husband.

Officers then shot at Nina Fabela as she reportedly drove toward at them.

Gunfire hit her in the shoulder and hand.

She was brought into Corpus Christi and was treated and released from CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline.

Both Nina and Richard Fabela were arrested: Richard Fabela for DWI, evading arrest and resisting arrest; and Nina Fabela with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Garcia said the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

