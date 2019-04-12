CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Del Mar College had to take a final exam Tuesday that was really out of this world. The college's character costume design class were asked to create some interesting new creatures.

Students took what they have learned all semester long to create one-of-a-kind creatures from planets across the galaxy. They used prosthetics and special effects makeup that you would see in Hollywood.

"To see the kids grow. The makeup artist comes to my class with having never done this before, and after having done many projects throughout the semester they come up with these amazing designs at the end," said Shara Haghjoo-Moghadam, faculty advisor and director at Del Mar College.

Tuesday's big final is part of a 15-year tradition in the college's drama department.

