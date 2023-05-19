All aboard the Port Aransas Express! Corpus Christi RTA resumes direct service to Port A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The direct service from Corpus Christi to Port Aransas with the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) resumes Friday.
Route 95, or the Port Aransas Express, is a direct route that begins at the Staples Street Station and transports to Port Aransas, with stops at the HEB stores in Ingleside and Aransas Pass along the way. The route will run throughout the summer, ending on Sunday, October 1st.
“The Port Aransas Express reduces the possibility of transportation as a barrier for good-paying jobs and economic opportunities. Our Board of Directors and leadership hope to empower our area’s workforce, students, and tourists with accessible transportation to and from Port Aransas. We’re excited about this service and its positive impact to our local economy,” said Miguel E. Rendon, CCRTA’s Acting CEO.
The service is $1.25 to travel from Corpus Christi and $0.75 to get to Port Aransas from Ingleside. Free Wi-Fi is available and riders get priority boarding on the ferry.
For more information on the Port Aransas Express, visit ccrta.org/express.
