All animals safe after fire damages building at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 100 animals that were sheltered at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services are okay after a fire broke out at the facility early this morning.
The fire started in the laundry room and dry food storage area and severely damaged one of the buildings, officials said.
The electricity did go off at the facility and has not yet been restored. Officials were trying to get generators to help keep the animals warm and are asking for help from other animal rescue groups in the area.
The Gulf Coast Humane Society is helping shelter some of the animals, a post on Facebook said. They will be closed today while helping out animal care services.
There is no word yet as to the cause of the fire. We will keep you updated on kiiitv.com as more information comes in.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- World record lightning went from Mississippi to Corpus Christi
- Petronila Pete did not see his shadow meaning an early spring for the Coastal Bend
- 60-year-old woman fends off would-be carjacker in parking lot of Corpus Christi post office
- Six Points intersection receives new colorful crosswalk
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.