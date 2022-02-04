All animals safe after fire damages building at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services

A fire broke out in the laundry room and dry food storage area and severely damaged one of the buildings.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 100 animals that were sheltered at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services are okay after a fire broke out at the facility early this morning.

The fire started in the laundry room and dry food storage area and severely damaged one of the buildings, officials said.

The electricity did go off at the facility and has not yet been restored. Officials were trying to get generators to help keep the animals warm and are asking for help from other animal rescue groups in the area.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is helping shelter some of the animals, a post on Facebook said. They will be closed today while helping out animal care services.

Gulf Coast Humane Society will not be opened today 2/4 due to an emergency at Animal Care Services. We apologize for the inconvenience. Posted by Gulf Coast Humane Society on Friday, February 4, 2022

There is no word yet as to the cause of the fire. We will keep you updated on kiiitv.com as more information comes in.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.