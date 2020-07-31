All clear given after two people considered armed and dangerous detained by Live Oak County authorities south of Three Rivers

Authorities reported shortly after 10 a.m. that both subjects had been caught.

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas — Live Oak County authorities gave an all clear just after 10 a.m. Friday morning after two subjects considered armed and dangerous were taken into custody.

The arrests stemmed from a bailout along a stretch of Highway 281 at the Nueces River. The highway was shut down to all traffic as authorities searched for the two suspects.

Residents and drivers were warned to stay clear of the area and report any suspicious activity to the Live Oak County Sheriff's Office.