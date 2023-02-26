x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

All four lanes of JFK Causeway expected to re-open

With spring break right around the corner, the re-opening should ease congestion.

More Videos

Good news for those planning to travel towards the beach this spring break.

All four lanes of the JFK Causeway are expected to be open by this upcoming Friday, March 3rd.

The city of Corpus Christi was told the good news by the construction company working on the bridge.

This should help ease congestion during the spring break holiday week.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out