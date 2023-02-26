All four lanes of JFK Causeway expected to re-open

Good news for those planning to travel towards the beach this spring break.
All four lanes of the JFK Causeway are expected to be open by this upcoming Friday, March 3rd.
The city of Corpus Christi was told the good news by the construction company working on the bridge.
This should help ease congestion during the spring break holiday week.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- CC artists' Sh-Sh-Sh-Sh song can't be silenced as viral hit gets national attention
- South Texas teacher arrested on 5 felony counts for alleged improper relationship with student
- Desalination plant coming to Alice in 2024
- Here's a timeline of recent water-main breaks
- Flour Bluff ISD now also offers dinner to its community, students
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.