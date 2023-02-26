All four lanes of JFK Causeway expected to re-open

With spring break right around the corner, the re-opening should ease congestion.

Good news for those planning to travel towards the beach this spring break.

All four lanes of the JFK Causeway are expected to be open by this upcoming Friday, March 3rd.

The city of Corpus Christi was told the good news by the construction company working on the bridge.

This should help ease congestion during the spring break holiday week.

