All four lanes of JFK Causeway to be reopened this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorist will notice easier commute times as construction crews reopen all four lanes of the JFK Causeway.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation, crews began work to reopen the bridge Monday.

All four lanes of traffic will be open for the Beach to Bay Relay Marathon on Saturday. The lanes of the bridge will remain open until Dec. 2, which is the end of hurricane season.

According to the release, when four lane traffic resumes, construction schedules will allow brief, intermittent lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to continue to slow down around work zones and to follow all traffic control devices.

