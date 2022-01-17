All four tires stolen from truck in broad daylight outside South Texas movie theater

The tires and rims that were stolen are estimated to cost around $5,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While it may be common to change one or two tires at a time, one Corpus Christi man had his luck cut out for him today.

Jeff Nelson the owner of a blue Chevy pickup truck exited the Century 16 movie theatre at around 1:30 p.m. to see his truck tires had been stolen.

"I walked out at 1:30 p.m. with my kids, and I saw my truck from afar," Nelson said. "I was kind of confused because I saw it sitting kind of sideways."

Nelson added that many thoughts ran through his mind at first glance, but as he approached closer her soon realized what happened.

"I finally walked up to it and realized to it and finally realized all my tires and rims were gone," Nelson said.

He added that all that was left was his tireless vehicle, and a brick used to prop up his truck on a jack. According to Nelson the theft was a tough pill to swallow due to the price point of the items. The tires and rims that were stolen are estimated to cost around $5,000, with Nelson having to pay an addiotnal $500 to to get replacement tires so his truck could get towed.

Due to being left on it's axel for a prolonged period of time, Nelson said his truck suffered additional damage, However a witness was present when the last tire was loaded up.

"The car that was parked behind me saw someone load up the last tire into a white minivan," Nelson said. "And they're the ones who called the police which was about 45 minutes before I got there."

Nelson said he did have locking lugs on his rims that didn't stop them from being stolen. Luckily, there was an officer on duty who was able to stay with him until a report was filed. He added there were no cameras located in the front of the parking lot at Century 16, which he said would have helped in the investigation.

"It's a shame there is people out there doing this kind of stuff," Nelson said. "I never thought it would happen to me, but it could happen to anybody."

